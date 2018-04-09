Broadway BUZZ

Dee Snider
(Photo: Tim Tronckoe)
Twisted Sister Rock Icon Dee Snider Returns to Broadway in Rocktopia
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 9, 2018

Dee Snider, lead singer of the multi-platinum-selling band Twisted Sister, makes his Broadway return as a special guest vocalist in Rocktopia on April 9. Snider plays a limited engagement in the celebrated rock concert at the Broadway Theatre through April 15.

Snider became lead singer of Twisted Sister in 1976 and wrote the massive hits “I Wanna Rock” and “We're Not Gonna Take It.” He was previously seen on Broadway as Dennis in the Tony-nominated musical Rock of Ages, which featured both of his hit songs.

Developed over eight years, Rocktopia is inspired by the idea that if Beethoven or Mozart were alive today, they would be modern-day rock stars. With extensive knowledge of both genres, creators Randall Craig Fleischer and Rob Evan (who also stars) looked for common themes, potency and emotional resonance in the songs before fusing them together to create explosive and moving new musical arrangements. In addition to Mozart, Queen, Beethoven and Journey, Rocktopia showcases the works of musical innovators like Handel, U2, Tchaikovsky, Pink Floyd, Heart, Rachmaninoff, Foreigner, Copland and The Who.

Rocktopia features lead vocalists, a five-piece rock band, a choir of 40 and an orchestra of 20. Along with Evan, the cast includes Broadway alum Tony Vincent (American Idiot), Chloe Lowery (Yanni’s Voices), Kimberly Nichole (The Voice) and Alyson Cambridge (La Bohème).

