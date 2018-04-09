Janet McTeer & Uzo Aduba to Portray Real-Life Icons in Two World-Premiere Plays

Tony winner Janet McTeer and Emmy winner Uzo Aduba will tell the stories of a pair of groundbreaking women in two newly announced world-premiere plays as part of Roundabout Theatre Company's upcoming season. McTeer will star in Pulitzer finalist Theresa Rebeck's Bernhardt/Hamlet while Aduba will headline Lydia R. Diamond's Toni Stone.



Bernhardt/Hamlet, directed by Tony nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel, will see McTeer as legendary French stage actress Sarah Bernhardt, who in 1899 set out to take on the title role in a production of Shakespeare's Hamlet. Bernhardt/Hamlet will begin previews at Broadway's American Airlines Theatre on September 1, 2018 with an opening set for September 25. The production will play a limited engagement through November 18.



Toni Stone, directed by Tony winner Pam MacKinnon, will feature Aduba as sports icon Toni Stone, the first woman to play professional baseball as a part of the Negro League. Toni Stone will begin a limited run at off-Broadway's Laura Pels Theatre in May 2019, with exact dates to be announced.



McTeer is a Tony winner for A Doll's House and a Tony nominee for Mary Stuart. She earned Oscar nominations for Tumbleweeds and Albert Nobbs and an Emmy nomination for Into the Storm. Aduba is a two-time Emmy winner for Orange Is the New Black who has been seen on Broadway in Coram Boy and Godspell. Her off-Broadway credits include The Seven and a Lucille Lortel Award-nominated turn in Venice.



The remaining cast and creative teams for both productions will be announced at a later date.