Johanna Day & More to Join Lois Smith in World Premiere Peace for Mary Frances

Two-time Tony nominee Johanna Day (Sweat) is among the newly announced stars of The New Group's world premiere play Peace for Mary Frances by Lily Thorne. Lila Neugebauer directs the work, scheduled to begin previews on May 8 at off-Broadway's Pershing Square Signature Center with an opening slated for May 23.



The play follows Mary Frances (played by the previously announced two-time Tony nominee Lois Smith) who has lived a good life; she's 90 years old and is ready to die. Born to refugees fleeing the Armenian genocide, her last wish is to die peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Her dream collides with reality as three generations of explosive women flood her small New England home to battle for their family’s legacy. Mary Frances must navigate the volatile relationships of the children she raised—or die trying.



Joining Day and Smith in the cast will be Tony nominee J. Smith-Cameron (Our Country's Good), Heather Burns (The Kid Stays in the Picture), Natalie Gold (Kill Floor), Mia Katigbak (The Marriage of Alice Toklas by Gertrude Stein), Paul Lazar (Samara), Brian Miskell (The Antipodes) and Melle Powers (Clybourne Park).



The production will feature scenic design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Jessica Pabst, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau and sound design by Daniel Kluger. Peace for Mary Frances will play a limited engagement through June 17.