Darren Criss Opens Piano Bar in Los Angeles & Announces Tour with Lea Michele
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 9, 2018
Darren Criss
(Photo: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images)

Darren Criss is a busy man! The Emmy nominee and his fiancée, Mia Swier, officially opened their Los Angeles piano bar this weekend. And this morning, Criss announced a music tour with former Glee co-star Lea Michele.

Criss and Swier's piano bar, Tramp Stamp Granny's, celebrated its grand opening with a tight-knit group of family and friends. In a casual inauguration speech, Criss described the piano bar as "a place where people can drink and sing along." Criss kicked off the bar's opening with a lively performance of The Beatles' tune "Hey Jude."

Criss and Michele made an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show to break the news of their upcoming multi-city tour, sharing just what audiences can expect from the concert. "It's obviously some Glee stuff," said Criss, "some Broadway stuff, some of her stuff, some of my original stuff, so sort of a mixture of everything." Criss and Michele saw the tour as the perfect opportunity to collaborate more after having sung together at Criss' celebrated outdoor music concert Elsie Fest.

For tickets and more information about Criss and Michele's tour, click here.

