The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Beloved Musicals You Want to See Back on Broadway

Once on This Island, Hello, Dolly!, My Fair Lady, Carousel—what do these shows have in common? They're all musical theater classics with revival productions on Broadway right now! Considering this classic revival flurry, Broadway.com asked audiences what other beloved tuners should come back to the Great White Way in the latest Culturalist Challenge. Check out the the top 10 musicals fans voted for in the results below!



10. Company





9. Dreamgirls





8. Sweeney Todd





7. Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat





6. Funny Girl





5. A Chorus Line





4. Beauty and the Beast





3. Hairspray





2. Rent





1. Into the Woods

