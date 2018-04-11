Children of a Lesser God, Starring Joshua Jackson & Lauren Ridloff, Opens on Broadway

A new Broadway production of Mark Medoff's Tony-winning 1980 play Children of a Lesser God opens at Studio 54 on April 11. Kenny Leon directs the revival, which began previews on March 22. Joshua Jackson and Lauren Ridloff star.



Set at a school for the deaf, Children of a Lesser God centers on the connection between a teacher named James Leeds (Jackson) and Sarah Norman (Ridloff), a young woman he meets there. The cast also includes Anthony Edwards as Mr. Franklin, Kecia Lewis as Mrs. Norman, Julee Cerda as Edna Klein, Treshelle Edmond as Lydia and John McGinty as Orin Dennis.



To celebrate the groundbreaking play's first Broadway revival, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait of Ridloff's Sarah signing "connection" to Jackson's James, as the full company looks on.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.