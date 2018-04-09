Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

"Mean Girls" stars Kate Rockwell, Taylor Louderman and Ashley Park at Tao. Photos by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com.
On Opening Night, We Pose on Pink! Glam Portraits of Tina Fey & More Mean Girls A-Listers
Photos
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 9, 2018

Now this party was Regina George-worthy! Mean Girls officially opened at the August Wilson Theatre on April 8. Mastermind and screenwriter turned splashy Broadway book writer Tina Fey finally made fetch happen on the Great White Way. Fey, her husband and composer Jeff Richmond, director/choreographer Casey Nicholaw, stars Taylor Louderman, Erika Henningsen and basically anybody who’s anybody headed to Tao Downtown to paint the town pink and celebrate the big night after the performance. Broadway.com was in on the action to take some glam portraits of the Mean Girls crew and their glitzy guests. Check out these gorgeous portraits by Caitlin McNaney of everyone on the opening night A-list here!

Erika Henningsen, who plays Cady Heron.
Mean Girls librettist Tina Fey lays one on husband Jeff Richmond, who wrote the music.
Funny featured players Grey Henson and Barrett Wilbert Weed.
Erika Henningsen with Kyle Selig, who plays hunky Aaron Samuels.
Mean Girls MVP Kerry Butler, seen in three killer roles.
Enter the Plastics! Kate Rockwell, Taylor Louderman and Ashley Park strike a pose.
The Mean Girls creative team: Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey, director/choreographer Casey Nicholaw and lyricist Nell Benjamin.
Mathlete Pride: Ben Cook, Cheech Manohar and Nikhil Saboo.
View the Gallery Here
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Darren Criss Opens Piano Bar in Los Angeles & Announces Tour with Lea Michele
  2. Hamilton Sweeps 2018 Olivier Awards; Angels in America Wins Best Revival
  3. Empire Records Is Being Made into a Broadway Musical
  4. Janet McTeer & Uzo Aduba to Portray Real-Life Icons in Two World-Premiere Plays
  5. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Beloved Musicals You Want to See Back on Broadway

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Frozen The Book of Mormon Aladdin Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Kinky Boots Anastasia Waitress All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers