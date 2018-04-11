Donald McKayle, Groundbreaking Director & Choreographer of Raisin & More, Dies at 87

Donald McKayle, a modern dance choreographer who made history on Broadway as the first black male director and choreographer of a Broadway musical, passed away on April 6, according to The New York Times. He was 87.



McKayle made his Broadway debut as a dancer in Bless You All (1950), later appearing onstage in House of Flowers (1954) and Copper and Brass (1957). He soon served as associate choreographer to Bob Fosse on Redhead (1959).



The acclaimed musical adaptation of Clifford Odets' Golden Boy (1964) marked McKayle's first Broadway credit as a choreographer, earning him a Tony nomination for his work. He later choreographed Broadway's A Time for Singing (1966) and I'm Solomon (1968).



In 1973, McKayle became the first black man to direct and choreograph a Broadway musical with the debut of Raisin, an adaptation of Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun. McKayle earned a pair of Tony nominations for his efforts on the show, which took home the Tony for Best Musical.



McKayle had an extensive career in Hollywood, working as choreographer on the films Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971) and The Jazz Singer (1980). His small-screen choreography credits included Marlo Thomas' iconic TV special Free to Be...You and Me (1974) and an Emmy-nominated gig on Minstrel Man (1977).



McKayle returned to Broadway as director and choreographer of Doctor Jazz (1975) and choreographer of Sophisticated Ladies (1981), earning Tony nominations for both productions. McKayle's final Broadway credit was the musical revue It Ain't Nothin' But the Blues (1999).



McKayle is survived by his wife, Lea Vivante McKayle; two daughters, Liane and Gabrielle; a son, Guy; and two grandchildren.