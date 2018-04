As Oscar and Tony Award winner Denzel Washington and the cast of Eugene O’Neill’s masterwork The Iceman Cometh get ready to officially open on Broadway, they headed to the historic Delmonico’s to meet the press. In addition to chatting about the poetic drama’s examination of the downtrodden, the stars and director George C. Wolfe posed for these gorgeous photos. Click through the gallery and then head to the Jacobs Theatre for a must-see theatrical experience.

Colm Meaney plays Harry Hope

Broadway newcomer Austin Butler plays Don Parritt

David Morse portrays Larry Slade

Michael Potts plays Joe Mott

Director George C. Wolfe

Bill Irwin plays Ed Mosher

Tammy Blanchard plays Cora