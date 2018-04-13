Broadway BUZZ

Joshua Jackson & Lauren Ridloff
(Photos: Caitlin McNaney)
Language of Love! See Exclusive Portraits of Lauren Ridloff, Joshua Jackson & the Stars of Broadway's Children of a Lesser God
Photo Feature
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 13, 2018

The new Broadway revival of Mark Medoff's 1980 Tony-winning play Children of a Lesser God opened on April 11 at Studio 54. Broadway newcomers Joshua Jackson and Lauren Ridloff headline the production, directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon. After the heart-wrenching story was told on stage, the stars headed to the Edison Ballroom to greet well-wishers and celebrate their show, but first we had them pose for these exclusive portraits. Click through the gallery to see these amazing images of these incredible performers.

Playwright Mark Medoff and director Kenny Leon
Kecia Lewis plays Mrs. Norman
Anthony Edwards and John McGinty
Treshelle Edmond plays Lydia
Joshua Jackson plays James Leeds
Lauren Ridloff plays Sarah Norman
Children of a Lesser God

Kenny Leon directs the Broadway revival of Mark Medoff's drama.
