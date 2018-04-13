Language of Love! See Exclusive Portraits of Lauren Ridloff, Joshua Jackson & the Stars of Broadway's Children of a Lesser God

The new Broadway revival of Mark Medoff's 1980 Tony-winning play Children of a Lesser God opened on April 11 at Studio 54. Broadway newcomers Joshua Jackson and Lauren Ridloff headline the production, directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon. After the heart-wrenching story was told on stage, the stars headed to the Edison Ballroom to greet well-wishers and celebrate their show, but first we had them pose for these exclusive portraits. Click through the gallery to see these amazing images of these incredible performers.
