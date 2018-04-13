Language of Love! See Exclusive Portraits of Lauren Ridloff, Joshua Jackson & the Stars of Broadway's Children of a Lesser God

The new Broadway revival of Mark Medoff's 1980 Tony-winning play Children of a Lesser God opened on April 11 at Studio 54. Broadway newcomers Joshua Jackson and Lauren Ridloff headline the production, directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon. After the heart-wrenching story was told on stage, the stars headed to the Edison Ballroom to greet well-wishers and celebrate their show, but first we had them pose for these exclusive portraits. Click through the gallery to see these amazing images of these incredible performers.

Playwright Mark Medoff and director Kenny Leon

Kecia Lewis plays Mrs. Norman

Anthony Edwards and John McGinty

Treshelle Edmond plays Lydia

Joshua Jackson plays James Leeds