Alex Boniello to Join Dear Evan Hansen; Mike Faist & Will Roland Set Final Performance Dates

Good for you, Alex Boniello! The Broadway alum will step into the role of Connor Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen beginning on May 15. Tony nominee Mike Faist will take his final bow in the Tony-winning musical on May 13. In addition, former Broadway.com vlogger Will Roland is scheduled to play his final performance at the Music Box Theatre on June 10. Casting for the role of Jared will be announced at a later date.



Most recently seen in the off-Broadway production of Cruel Intentions as Blaine Tuttle, Boniello made his Broadway debut as the voice of Moritz in the 2015 Deaf West revival of Spring Awakening.



The current Dear Evan Hansen cast includes Taylor Trensch, 2017 Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Michael Park and Laura Dreyfuss.



The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a Tony-winning book by Steven Levenson, a Tony-winning score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and direction by four-time Tony nominee Michael Greif.