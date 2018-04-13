Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Alex Boniello to Join Dear Evan Hansen; Mike Faist & Will Roland Set Final Performance Dates
News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 13, 2018
Alex Boniello
(Photo: Jeff Mills Photography)

Good for you, Alex Boniello! The Broadway alum will step into the role of Connor Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen beginning on May 15. Tony nominee Mike Faist will take his final bow in the Tony-winning musical on May 13. In addition, former Broadway.com vlogger Will Roland is scheduled to play his final performance at the Music Box Theatre on June 10. Casting for the role of Jared will be announced at a later date.

Most recently seen in the off-Broadway production of Cruel Intentions as Blaine Tuttle, Boniello made his Broadway debut as the voice of Moritz in the 2015 Deaf West revival of Spring Awakening.

The current Dear Evan Hansen cast includes Taylor Trensch, 2017 Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Michael Park and Laura Dreyfuss.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a Tony-winning book by Steven Levenson, a Tony-winning score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and direction by four-time Tony nominee Michael Greif.

 

Dear Evan Hansen

The 2017 Tony winner for Best Musical follows Evan as he searches for the things in life that we all need.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Great Comet Creator Dave Malloy to Debut New Musical in Signature Theatre's 2018-2019 Season
  2. Third 2018 Tonys Eligibility Rulings: Frozen Stars Will Compete in Leading Category; 1984 Is Now Eligible & More
  3. Smash Vets Leslie Odom Jr. & Katharine McPhee Will Announce 2018 Tony Award Nominees
  4. Carousel, Starring Jessie Mueller & Joshua Henry, Officially Opens on Broadway
  5. Exclusive Portraits of Denzel Washington & the Stars of The Iceman Cometh

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Frozen The Book of Mormon Aladdin Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Kinky Boots Anastasia Waitress All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers