Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 '90s/2000s TV Heartthrobs You Want to See on Broadway
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 16, 2018
Jared Leto, Will Smith & Mario Lopez
(Composite by Ryan Casey)

Here's to a new week, Broadway fans! In honor of Children of a Lesser God's Great White Way opening last week and Dawson's Creek heartthrob Joshua Jackson's debut, we asked fans which other '90s/2000s TV dreamboat should head to the boards. Your top 10 list included a fellow Dawson's dude, a Fresh Prince and even two Broadway alums (we're looking at you, Mario Lopez and Luke Perry!). It's safe to say we have big fat crushes on every one of your picks. Take a look!

10. Mario Lopez


9. James Van Der Beek


8. Jared Padalecki


7. Drake


6. Jaleel White


5. Ashton Kutcher


4. Luke Perry


3. Jared Leto


2. Will Smith


1. Ryan Gosling

 

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Jay Armstrong Johnson to Join Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera
  2. Jelani Remy, Alysha Umphress, Kyle Taylor Parker to Lead Smokey Joe's Cafe Revival
  3. Watch the Stars of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Sing Out on Today
  4. Alex Boniello to Join Dear Evan Hansen; Mike Faist & Will Roland Set Final Performance Dates
  5. Broadway.com Presents at the Tonys with Imogen Lloyd Webber Wins New York Emmy Award

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Frozen Aladdin The Book of Mormon Mean Girls School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Waitress Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers