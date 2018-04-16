The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 '90s/2000s TV Heartthrobs You Want to See on Broadway

Here's to a new week, Broadway fans! In honor of Children of a Lesser God's Great White Way opening last week and Dawson's Creek heartthrob Joshua Jackson's debut, we asked fans which other '90s/2000s TV dreamboat should head to the boards. Your top 10 list included a fellow Dawson's dude, a Fresh Prince and even two Broadway alums (we're looking at you, Mario Lopez and Luke Perry!). It's safe to say we have big fat crushes on every one of your picks. Take a look!



10. Mario Lopez





9. James Van Der Beek





8. Jared Padalecki





7. Drake





6. Jaleel White





5. Ashton Kutcher





4. Luke Perry





3. Jared Leto





2. Will Smith





1. Ryan Gosling

