Full Casting Announced for Anthony Giardina's World Premiere Play Dan Cody's Yacht
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 16, 2018
Rick Holmes
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Casting is complete for Dan Cody's Yacht, a new play by Anthony Giardina scheduled to make its world premiere with Manhattan Theatre Club at off-Broadway venue New York City Center—Stage I. Directed by Tony winner Doug Hughes, the play will begin previews on May 15 ahead of a June 6 opening night.

The cast will feature Rick Holmes (Junk), Kristen Bush (Taking Care of Baby), John Kroft (Dracula), Meredith Forlenza (1984), Laura Kai Chen (Her), Jordan Lage (Race) and Casey Whyland (Billy Elliot) and upcoming Torch Song star Roxanna Hope Radja.

Dan Cody’s Yacht takes place in a small Boston suburb, where a single schoolteacher (Bush) is struggling to get by. When the wealthy father (Holmes) of one of her students (Kroft) surprises her with a financial proposal that could change her daughter’s life, their worlds collide.

The creative team will include John Lee Beatty (scenic design), Catherine Zuber (costume design), Jen Schriever (lighting design) and Fitz Patton (original music and sound design).

Dan Cody's Yacht

Manhattan Theatre Club presents the world premiere of Anthony Giardina's new play.
