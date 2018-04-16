Broadway BUZZ

Kathy Najimy to Lead Benefit Reading of Lauren Gunderson's Solo Play Natural Shocks
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 16, 2018
Kathy Najimy
(Photo: Emilio Madrid Kuser)

Stage-and-screen veteran Kathy Najimy is teaming up with playwright Lauren Gunderson (I and You) for a benefit reading of Gunderson's play Natural Shocks. The reading will support the Ms. Foundation for Women, whose programs and grants address domestic violence and gun violence against women. The benefit reading will take place on April 23 at 7:00pm at the Minetta Lane Theatre. For tickets, click here.

Natural Shocks is a solo play that follows a woman waiting out an imminent tornado in her basement. She overflows with quirks, stories and a final secret that puts the reality of domestic violence and guns in America in the audience's very lap.

The reading is part of the Natural Shocks National Project, a national campaign of theater activism with royalty-free readings of the play taking place across the country from April 19-23. The timing of the project coincides with the 19th anniversary of the tragic Columbine shooting and the April 20 National School Walkout. Professional theaters, universities, high schools and community groups are pairing their readings with town halls, talkbacks and fundraisers for nonprofits addressing gun violence and domestic violence. There are more than 100 confirmed readings in 45 states and the District of Columbia.

“I was elated when Kathy agreed to read the role, because she is such an incredible talent, a fierce comic powerhouse, with the heart of a true feminist and activist,” said Gunderson. “In this play, audiences will meet a new friend, a confidant and a complex woman in love.”

Najimy's stage credits include Dirty Blonde, White Rabbit Red Rabbit, Afterbirth: Kathy & Mo's Greatest Hits, The Further Adventures of Kathy and Mo and an Obie Award-winning turn in The Kathy & Mo Show: Parallel Lives (with collaborator Mo Gaffney). Najimy has been seen on-screen in Sister Act, Veep and Younger.

The Natural Shocks National Project is generously supported by a grant from the Harnisch Foundation. For more information about the project click here.

