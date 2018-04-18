The Stone Witch, Starring Dan Lauria, to End Off-Broadway Run

The off-Broadway-premiere production of The Stone Witch, a new play by Shem Bitterman, will play its final performance at the Westside Theatre on April 29. Steve Zuckerman directs the production, which began its run on March 12 and officially opened on March 25. By closing, The Stone Witch will have played 15 previews and 41 regular performances.



In The Stone Witch, Simon Grindberg is the world’s most illustrious children’s book writer and illustrator—but his next masterpiece is a decade overdue. Peter Chandler is a starving artist with unparalleled potential—but he doesn't yet know his own value. The two men are thrown together by Clair Forlorni, an ambitious editor who hopes Peter’s youthful exuberance can unleash Simon’s aging genius for one final story. But creativity comes at a cost.



The cast is led by Dan Lauria as Simon Grindberg, with Rupak Ginn as Peter Chandler and Carolyn McCormick as Clair Forlorni. The creative team includes Yael Pardess (scenic and projection art content design), Mimi Maxman (costume design), Shawn Edward Boyle (lighting design), Christopher Cronin (sound design), Rasean Davonte Johnson (projection design) and Roger Bellon (music).



The world premiere production of The Stone Witch was presented in 2016 by Berkshire Theatre Group.



