Hogwarts on Stage! Enter the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 18, 2018
The cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Photos: Manuel Harlan)

Get ready for some serious robe-ography in this first look at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's Broadway production. The West End transfer of the two-part play, which picks up 19 years after the events of J.K. Rowling's juggernaut fantasy book series, brings over a fresh batch of British talent with original cast members such as Noma Dumezweni, Anthony Boyle and Broadway alum Jamie Parker. Get a sneak peek at the whole cast and inspired set design by Christine Jones in this magical production, opening at the Lyric Theatre on April 22.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

