Hogwarts on Stage! Enter the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway

Get ready for some serious robe-ography in this first look at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's Broadway production. The West End transfer of the two-part play, which picks up 19 years after the events of J.K. Rowling's juggernaut fantasy book series, brings over a fresh batch of British talent with original cast members such as Noma Dumezweni, Anthony Boyle and Broadway alum Jamie Parker. Get a sneak peek at the whole cast and inspired set design by Christine Jones in this magical production, opening at the Lyric Theatre on April 22.