Lynn Nottage's Mlima’s Tale Extends World Premiere Run at the Public Theater

The Public Theater has announced a two-week extension for the world premiere run of Mlima’s Tale, a play written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and directed by Obie winner Jo Bonney. Originally slated for an engagement through May 20, Mlima’s Tale will now conclude its run on June 3. Tony nominee Sahr Ngaujah stars.



Mlima’s Tale is the story of Mlima (Ngaujah), a magnificent elephant trapped in the clandestine international ivory market. Following a trail of greed and desire as old as trade itself, Mlima leads us through memory and fear, history and tradition, and want and need.



Joining Ngaujah in the cast is Kevin Mambo, Ito Aghayere and Jojo Gonzalez. The production features scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Lap Chi Chu, sound design by Darron L West, original music by Justin Hicks and movement direction by Chris Walker.



