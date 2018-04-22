Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Celebrates Opening Night on the Great White Way

The long-awaited Broadway transfer of West End hit Harry Potter and the Cursed Child officially opens at the Lyric Theatre on April 22. Tony winner John Tiffany directs the two-part play, which began preview performances on March 16.



Written by Jack Thorne and based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Tiffany and Thorne, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child follows Harry as he grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs. His youngest son, Albus, must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted.



Seven stars of the original West End cast reprise their roles on Broadway: Jamie Parker as Harry Potter, Noma Dumezweni as Hermione Granger, Paul Thornley as Ron Weasley, Poppy Miller as Ginny Potter, Sam Clemmett as Albus Potter, Alex Price as Draco Malfoy and Anthony Boyle as Scorpius Malfoy.



To celebrate the epic new work, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait of the company embodying the beloved ​Harry Potter characters for the first time on the Broadway stage.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.