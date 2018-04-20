Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Enjoy These Madcap Clips from Broadway's Travesties, Starring Tom Hollander
Show Clips
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 20, 2018

Get a sneak peek of Travesties, starring Tom Hollander.

Watch the Video

Travesties

Tom Stoppard's stirring drama returns to Broadway starring Tom Hollander.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Bette Midler Will Return to Hello, Dolly! with David Hyde Pierce & Gavin Creel; Show to Conclude Run
  2. Jim Henson's Labyrinth Is Being Made into a Stage Musical
  3. Watch Mean Girls Star Barrett Wilbert Weed Sing 'I'd Rather Be Me' on The Tonight Show
  4. Carousel Star Joshua Henry Is a Total Jessie Mueller Fanboy, Has Music Man Dreams & More Takeaways from Show People
  5. Anastasia’s Zach Adkins Talks Taking a Gamble on Theater & Antoni from Queer Eye

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Frozen Aladdin The Book of Mormon Mean Girls School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Waitress Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers