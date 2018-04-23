Broadway's Three Tall Women to Hold Special Midnight Performance to Benefit The Actors Fund

The acclaimed new Broadway production of Edward Albee's Three Tall Women has announced a midnight performance, scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 17 at the Golden Theatre. The one-night event will serve as a benefit for The Actors Fund.
Considered Albee's most personal work, Three Tall Women
Tony winner Joe Mantello directs the production, which began previews on March 1 and officially opened on March 29. Three Tall Women is slated to play a limited run through June 24.
