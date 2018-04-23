Broadway's Three Tall Women to Hold Special Midnight Performance to Benefit The Actors Fund

The acclaimed new Broadway production of Edward Albee's Three Tall Women has announced a midnight performance, scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 17 at the Golden Theatre. The one-night event will serve as a benefit for The Actors Fund.



Considered Albee's most personal work, Three Tall Women is the portrait of a woman in life's final act. The Broadway production stars Oscar winner Glenda Jackson, Tony winner Laurie Metcalf and Tony nominee Alison Pill.



Tony winner Joe Mantello directs the production, which began previews on March 1 and officially opened on March 29. Three Tall Women is slated to play a limited run through June 24.



