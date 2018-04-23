Broadway BUZZ

Alison Pill, Glenda Jackson & Laurie Metcalf in "Three Tall Women"
(Photo: Brigitte Lacombe)
Broadway's Three Tall Women to Hold Special Midnight Performance to Benefit The Actors Fund
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 23, 2018

The acclaimed new Broadway production of Edward Albee's Three Tall Women has announced a midnight performance, scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 17 at the Golden Theatre. The one-night event will serve as a benefit for The Actors Fund.

Considered Albee's most personal work, Three Tall Women is the portrait of a woman in life's final act. The Broadway production stars Oscar winner Glenda Jackson, Tony winner Laurie Metcalf and Tony nominee Alison Pill.

Tony winner Joe Mantello directs the production, which began previews on March 1 and officially opened on March 29. Three Tall Women is slated to play a limited run through June 24.

Three Tall Women

Laurie Metcalf and Glenda Jackson star in the Broadway premiere of Edward Albee's drama.
