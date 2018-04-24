Broadway BUZZ

Acclaimed New Revival of Tom Stoppard's Travesties Opens on Broadway
Broadway Ink
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 24, 2018


The highly anticipated new production of Tom Stoppard's 1975 comedy Travesties officially opens at Broadway's American Airlines Theatre on April 24. Patrick Marber directs the production, which features Tom Hollander reprising his Olivier-nominated turn as Henry Carr from an earlier mounting in London's West End. Travesties began Broadway preview performances on March 29.

Travesties centers on the elderly Carr (Hollander), who reminisces about Zürich in 1917 during World War I. The play follows his interactions with Tristan Tzara during the rise of Dada, James Joyce while he was writing Ulysses and Lenin leading toward the Russian Revolution.

Joining Hollander onstage are Dan Butler as Lenin, Peter McDonald as James Joyce, Seth Numrich as Tristan Tzara, Scarlett Strallen as Gwendolen, Sara Topham as Cecily, Opal Alladin as Nadya and Patrick Kerr as Bennett.

To celebrate the new production, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait of the show's talented stars bringing a comedy classic back to Broadway.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

Travesties

Tom Stoppard's stirring drama returns to Broadway starring Tom Hollander.
