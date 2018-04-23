Broadway BUZZ

The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park Sets Casting for Othello & Twelfth Night
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 23, 2018
Chukwudi Iwuji & Corey Stoll
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Time to gear up for Shakespeare under the stars! Casting is complete for the new production of Othello set to play Central Park's Delacorte Theater this summer as part of the Public Theater's free Shakespeare in the Park program. More casting is also set for Shakespeare in the Park's Twelfth Night musical.

The company of Othello will be led by Chukwudi Iwuji (The Low Road) in the title role with Corey Stoll (Julius Caesar) as Iago and Heather Lind (Incognito) as Desdemona. Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson will direct the previously announced production, slated to run from May 29 through June 24.

The cast of Othello will also include Peter Jay Fernandez as the Duke of Venice, Motell Foster as Roderigo, Andrew Hovelson as Lodovico, Flor De Liz Perez as Bianca, Miguel Perez as Brabantio, Thomas Schall as Montano, Babak Tafti as Cassio, Peter Van Wagner as Gratiano and Sweat alum Alison Wright as Emilia. The ensemble will feature David Kenner, Tim Nicolai, Caroline Siewert, Kevin Rico Angulo, Christopher Cassarino, Lily Santiago and Allen Tedder.

The Twelfth Night musical has added current Transfers star Ato Blankson-Wood to the company as Orsino. Conceived by Kwame Kwei-Armah, featuring an original score by Shaina Taub and directed by Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis, the musical will run from July 17 through August 19.

Wood joins previously announced stars Tony winner Nikki M. James as Viola, Andrew Kober as Malvolio, Jacob Ming-Trent as Sir Toby Belch and composer Taub as Feste, all reprising their roles from the musical's original Public Works production. Full casting for Twelfth Night will be announced at a later date.

