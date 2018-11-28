Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Ariana DeBose & the cast of "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Last Dance: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Will End Its Broadway Run; North American Tour to Launch

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 28, 2018

Dim all the lights. The new Broadway bio-show Summer: The Donna Summer Musical has set a final performance date of December 30 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Directed by Des McAnuff, the jukebox tuner began previews on March 28 and officially opened on April 23. By closing, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical will have played 27 previews and 289 regular performances.

Summer will launch a North American tour on September 30, 2019, playing cities across the U.S. and Canada, including Los Angeles, Nashville, Rochester, Washington D.C. and West Palm Beach. Casting will be announced at a later date.

Told through the dramatic lens of her final concert, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical presents the complexities and conflicts the famed songwriter and singer faced in her meteoric rise and descent. Featuring a score with more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including "Love to Love You, Baby," "Bad Girls" and "Hot Stuff," the musical is a tribute to the voice of a generation. The show features a book by Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and McAnuff, with choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

The cast is led by Tony winner LaChanze, Tony nominee Ariana DeBose and Storm Lever portraying Donna Summer at different points throughout her career. The principal company also includes Aaron Krohn as Neil Bogart, Ken Robinson as Andrew Gaines and Jared Zirilli as Bruce Sudano.

The musical's ensemble features Angelica Beliard, Mackenzie Bell, Kaleigh Cronin, Kimberly Dodson, Anissa Felix, Drew Wildman Foster, Afra Hines, Jenny Laroche, Aurelia Michael, Wonu Ogunfowora, Rebecca Riker, Christina Acosta Robinson, Jody Reynard, Jessica Rush, Kaye Tuckerman and Harris M. Turner.

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical features scenic design by Robert Brill, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Bill Brendle and music direction by Victoria Theodore.

Broadway.com customers with tickets to canceled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

A new musical telling the story of the legendary Donna Summer.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Hadestown, from The Great Comet's Rachel Chavkin, to Arrive at Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre
  2. Watch Laura Benanti & Rosemary Harris in a Loverly New Montage from My Fair Lady
  3. Get a First Look at Cody Simpson as Dmitry in Anastasia
  4. Aaron Sorkin on Choosing Jeff Daniels as Mockingbird's Atticus Finch: 'He Is One of the Best Actors I Know'
  5. Brandon Uranowitz & David Furr to Join Keri Russell & Adam Driver in Burn This at Broadway's Hudson Theatre

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Harry Potter and the Cursed Child The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Frozen Anastasia King Kong All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters