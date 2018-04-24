Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Donna McKechnie & More Join Broadway-Aimed Musical Half Time at Paper Mill Playhouse
News
by Eric King • Apr 24, 2018
Donna McKechnie

The Broadway-aimed musical Half Time, née Gotta Dance, has added Tony-winning theater legend Donna McKechnie (A Chorus Line) to its troupe of senior citizen dancers for the Paper Mill Playhouse premiere. McKechnie will play Joanne, one of ten determined dreamers who audition to dance at halftime for a major basketball team, alongside the previously announced André De Shields, Georgia Engel and Lillias White. The production will begin previews on May 31 with an opening night set for June 12. Half Time will play a limited engagement through July 1.

Inspired by the 2008 documentary Gotta Dance, the production features direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell, a book by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Nell Benjamin and additional music by Marvin Hamlisch and Ester Dean.

The cast will also feature Haven Burton, Lori Tan Chinn, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, Nancy Ticotin, Madeleine Doherty, Tracy Jai Edwards, Mary Claire King, Lenora Nemetz, Kay Walbye, as well as Alexander Aguilar, Ken Ard, Sydni Beaudoin, Tami Dahbura, Paula DeLuise, Gabriela Garcia, Talya Groves, Kathryn Kendall, Valton Jackson, Summerisa Bell Stevens, Garrett Turner and Gayle Turner.

Additional creatives include Tony Award-winning set designer David Rockwell, costume designer Gregg Barnes, sound designer Randy Hansen and lighting designer Kenneth Posner, as well as Jason Lee Courson (projection design), Josh Marquette (hair and wig design) and Larry Hochman (orchestrations).

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. James Corden & Allison Janney Singing from The Sound of Music Is One of Our Favorite Things
  2. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Shows That Deserve Tony Love
  3. Mischief Managed! Exclusive Portraits of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's Stars on Opening Night
  4. SpongeBob SquarePants, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child & My Fair Lady Top 2018 Outer Critics Circle Nominations
  5. The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park Sets Casting for Othello & Twelfth Night

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Frozen The Book of Mormon Aladdin Mean Girls Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia Kinky Boots All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers