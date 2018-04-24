Broadway BUZZ

Nederlander Executive Nick Scandalios Honored with 2018 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award
News
by Beth Stevens • Apr 24, 2018
Nick Scandalios
(Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

The Tony Awards will honor Nick Scandalios, executive vice president of the Nederlander Organization, with the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award at the 2018 ceremony on June 10. The award pays tribute to a member of the theater community who has made a substantial contribution of volunteered time and effort on behalf of one or more humanitarian, social service or charitable organizations. Scandalios is being recognized for his advocacy and dedication to LGBTQ families.

In addition to his role with the Nederlander Organization, Scandalios has dedicated his time volunteering to help further the rights and increase the safety of LGBTQ parents and their children through his work with the Family Equality Council’s board of directors. The mission of the Council is to protect the rights of LGBTQ parents and their children through advocacy, outreach and community. Scandalios joined the Council’s board in May 2008 and was elected chair in 2014. He has been instrumental in the Council’s work, contributing to the movement’s success in winning marriage equality through the Windsor and Obergefell Supreme Court rulings.

“Whatever Nick does, he does with passion, pride and purpose. Whether it’s his work on-stage or off, he gives 100% of himself,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League and Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing in a joint statement.

The Isabelle Stevenson Award, which was first presented in 2009, is named after the longtime president of the American Theatre Wing, who died in 2003. Former recipients of the award include Phyllis Newman, David Hyde Pierce, Eve Ensler, Stephen Schwartz, Bernadette Peters, Larry Kramer, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Rosie O’Donnell and last year's recipient, Baayork Lee.

