Denzel Washington-Led The Iceman Cometh Opens on Broadway

Tony and Oscar winner Denzel Washington officially returns to the Broadway stage on April 26 as a new production of Eugene O'Neill's classic work The Iceman Cometh celebrates opening night. Tony winner George C. Wolfe directs the revival, which began preview performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on March 23.



The Iceman Cometh centers on Hickey (Washington), a conflicted man who passionately encourages fellow alcoholics in a New York City bar to abandon their pipe dreams and take hold of harsh realities, eventually revealing secrets from his own past.



Joining Washington in the cast are Tony winners Bill Irwin as Ed Mosher and Frank Wood as Cecil Lewis. The company also includes two-time Tony nominee Tammy Blanchard as Cora, Colm Meaney as Harry Hope, Danny McCarthy as Rocky Pioggi, David Morse as Larry Slade, Carolyn Braver as Pearl, Austin Butler as Don Parrit, Joe Forbrich as Lieb, Nina Grollman as Margie, Thomas Michael Hammond as Moran, Neal Huff as Willie Oban, Danny Mastrogiorgio as Chuck Morello, Dakin Matthews as Piet Wetjoen, Jack McGee as Pat McGloin, Clark Middleton as Hugo Kalmar, Michael Potts as Joe Mott and Reg Rogers as James Cameron.



To celebrate the revival, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait of Washington and his co-stars taking on an iconic work.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.