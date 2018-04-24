Broadway BUZZ

Broadway's Carousel to Offer Special Monday Afternoon Performance to Benefit The Actors Fund
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 24, 2018
A scene from "Carousel"
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

This ought to be a real nice clambake! The new Broadway production of Carousel and The Actors Fund have teamed up for a special Monday matinée performance of the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic on May 14 at 3:00pm at the Imperial Theatre. Proceeds will benefit The Actors Fund.

Set in a small New England factory town, Carousel follows the tragic romance between a troubled carnival barker (played by Joshua Henry) and the young woman (Jessie Mueller) who gives up everything for him. The Carousel cast also includes Lindsay Mendez as Carrie Pipperidge, Renée Fleming as Nettie Fowler, Tony nominee John Douglas Thompson as the Starkeeper, Amar Ramasar as Jigger, Brittany Pollack as Louise, Alexander Gemignani as Enoch Snow and Margaret Colin as Mrs. Mullin.

Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien and choreographed by Justin Peck, this first new production of Carousel in more than 20 years began previews on February 28 and officially opened on April 12.

Carousel

Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic returns to Broadway starring Jessie Mueller and Joshua Henry.
