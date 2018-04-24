Broadway BUZZ

Odds & Ends: Alice by Heart Musical to Play Vassar Before NYC & More
Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 24, 2018
Duncan Sheik
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.

Alice by Heart Musical to Play Vassar Before NYC Premiere
The highly anticipated new musical Alice by Heart, by Spring Awakening creators Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater and Waitress book writer Jessie Nelson, will arrive at Vassar College for a series of workshop presentations this summer, from July 5-7. The workshop engagement, part of Vassar & New York Stage and Film's 24th Powerhouse season, will precede the tuner's previously announced off-Broadway premiere with MCC Theater from January 30 through March 10, 2019. Sara Bareilles has been speculated to star. The talent-packed Powerhouse season will also include a new mounting of the musical The Waves, adapted from the novel by Virginia Woolf. Four-time Tony nominee Raúl Esparza will serve as creative consultant on the musical (running from July 19-29) featuring a book and direction by Lisa Peterson, music and lyrics by David Bucknam, with additional music by Adam Gwon. Another highlight of the Powerhouse season will be The Connector (July 13-15), a new musical from Parade collaborators Jason Robert Brown (music) and Daisy Prince (director), featuring a book by Jonathan Marc Sherman. For a full look at the 24th Powerhouse season, click here

Production Footage Is Here for the New Musical Girlfriend
The D.C. premiere of the coming-of-age musical Girlfriend is underway, and we're excited to offer a first look at the tuner inspired by Matthew Sweet’s 1991 alternative-rock album of the same name. Girlfriend follows college-bound jock Mike (played by Lukas James Miller) and self-assured but aimless Will (Jimmy Mavrikes) who find themselves drawn to each other. Matthew Gardiner directs the tuner featuring a book by Todd Almond and the music of Sweet. Get a sample of the show with the production footage below. Girlfriend runs at Arlington, Virginia's Signature Theatre through June 10.



Michael Urie, Cady Huffman & More to Appear in New Series After Forever
A talented group of theater stars are set to take on roles in After Forever, a new short-form Internet series that tells the story of Brian and Jason, a 50-ish New York City gay couple, who have it all until they don’t. The eight-episode first season follows the pair and their friends through a journey of love, loss and moving on. After Forever was co-created by Emmy nominees Michael Slade and Kevin Spirtas. The cast features Spirtas as Brian and Mitchell Anderson as Jason, with additional stars including Tony winner Cady Huffman (Chicago), Michael Urie (Torch Song), Tony nominee Anita Gillette (Brighton Beach Memoirs), David Dean Bottrell (Boston Legal), Jim Newman (Curtains), Finn Douglas (House of Cards), Robert Emmet Lunney (Born Yesterday) and Colleen Zenk (As the World Turns). After Forever will premiere on April 24 on Amazon.

