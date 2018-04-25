Desperate Measures, Torch Song & More Shows Nominated for Off-Broadway Alliance Awards

The Off-Broadway Alliance, an organization of off-Broadway producers, theaters, general managers, press agents and marketing professionals, has announced nominees for the 8th Annual Off-Broadway Alliance Awards, honoring commercial and not-for-profit productions that opened off-Broadway during the 2017-2018 season. Awards are presented in six competitive categories: Best New Musical, Best New Play, Best Revival, Best Unique Theatrical Experience, Best Solo Performance and Best Family Show. Winners in all categories will be announced on May 16; the awards ceremony will take place at Sardi's Restaurant on June 19 at 5:30pm.



In addition to the competitive awards, four Legend of Off-Broadway Awards are being presented to artists who have made extraordinary contributions to off-Broadway. The 2018 Legend of Off-Broadway Award recipients are Jo Bonney, André De Shields, David Rabe and Mary Testa. The Off-Broadway Alliance has also announced that theater attorney Donald Farber and the late playwright and actor Sam Shepard will be inducted into the Off-Broadway Hall of Fame. Additionally, production photographer Carol Rosegg will receive the 2018 Friend of Off-Broadway Award.



The full list of nominees can be found below.



Best New Musical

Bastard Jones

Desperate Measures

Goldstein

Pharma Bro: An American Douchical

Woody Sez: The Life & Music of Woody Guthrie



Best New Play

Dutch Masters

Mary Jane

School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play

The Amateurs

Transfers



Best Revival

Artificial Jungle

At Home at the Zoo

Hindle Wakes

The Government Inspector

Torch Song



Best Solo Performance

Bright Colors and Bold Patterns

Harry Clarke

In & Of Itself

Squeamish

Who's Holiday!



Best Unique Theatrical Experience

Babette's Feast

Ghost Light

KPOP

Pride and Prejudice

Randy Writes a Novel



Best Family Show

Addy & Uno

Pete the Cat

Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical

The Snowy Day and Other Stories

The Stowaway



The Off-Broadway Alliance is a nonprofit corporation organized by theater professionals dedicated to supporting, promoting and encouraging the production of off-Broadway theater and to making live theater increasingly accessible to new and diverse audiences.