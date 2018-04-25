Broadway BUZZ

Lauren Molina in "Desperate Measures"; Mirirai Sithole, Abena Mensah-Bonsu & Paige Gilbert in "School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play"; Michael Urie in "Torch Song" & Billy Crudup in "Harry Clarke"
(Photos: Joan Marcus & Carol Rosegg)
Desperate Measures, Torch Song & More Shows Nominated for Off-Broadway Alliance Awards
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 25, 2018

The Off-Broadway Alliance, an organization of off-Broadway producers, theaters, general managers, press agents and marketing professionals, has announced nominees for the 8th Annual Off-Broadway Alliance Awards, honoring commercial and not-for-profit productions that opened off-Broadway during the 2017-2018 season. Awards are presented in six competitive categories: Best New Musical, Best New Play, Best Revival, Best Unique Theatrical Experience, Best Solo Performance and Best Family Show. Winners in all categories will be announced on May 16; the awards ceremony will take place at Sardi's Restaurant on June 19 at 5:30pm.

In addition to the competitive awards, four Legend of Off-Broadway Awards are being presented to artists who have made extraordinary contributions to off-Broadway. The 2018 Legend of Off-Broadway Award recipients are Jo Bonney, André De Shields, David Rabe and Mary Testa. The Off-Broadway Alliance has also announced that theater attorney Donald Farber and the late playwright and actor Sam Shepard will be inducted into the Off-Broadway Hall of Fame. Additionally, production photographer Carol Rosegg will receive the 2018 Friend of Off-Broadway Award.

The full list of nominees can be found below.

Best New Musical
Bastard Jones
Desperate Measures
Goldstein
Pharma Bro: An American Douchical
Woody Sez: The Life & Music of Woody Guthrie

Best New Play
Dutch Masters
Mary Jane
School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play
The Amateurs
Transfers

Best Revival
Artificial Jungle
At Home at the Zoo
Hindle Wakes
The Government Inspector
Torch Song

Best Solo Performance
Bright Colors and Bold Patterns
Harry Clarke
In & Of Itself
Squeamish
Who's Holiday!

Best Unique Theatrical Experience
Babette's Feast
Ghost Light
KPOP
Pride and Prejudice
Randy Writes a Novel

Best Family Show
Addy & Uno 
Pete the Cat 
Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical 
The Snowy Day and Other Stories 
The Stowaway 

The Off-Broadway Alliance is a nonprofit corporation organized by theater professionals dedicated to supporting, promoting and encouraging the production of off-Broadway theater and to making live theater increasingly accessible to new and diverse audiences.

