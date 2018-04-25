James Earl Jones & More to Lead Acting Company Benefit of The Night of the Iguana

Tony- and Oscar-winning legend James Earl Jones is among a starry cast who will lead a one-night-only reading of Tennessee Williams' The Night of the Iguana as a benefit for The Acting Company. Michael Wilson will direct the event, slated to take place at The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College on June 11 at 7:00pm.



Set in a ramshackle resort perched at the edge of the Mexican jungle, The Night of the Iguana centers on a group of troubled travelers seeking shelter from a storm.



Jones will take on the role of Nonno alongside fellow Tony winners Amanda Plummer as Hannah Jelkes and Elizabeth Ashley as Judith Fellowes, two-time Emmy winner Dana Delany as Maxine Faulk, Bill Heck as Rev. Shannon and Susannah Perkins as Charlotte Goodall. The creative team will include David Lander (lighting design) and John Gromada (original music and sound design).



Founded in 1972 by John Houseman and Margot Harley with members of the first graduating class of Juilliard's Drama Division, The Acting Company has performed 144 productions for more than four million people. Alumni members include Kevin Kline, Rainn Wilson, Patti LuPone, David Schramm, Jesse L. Martin, Frances Conroy, Jeffrey Wright, Harriet Harris, Hamish Linklater and Keith David.



Additional casting for The Night of the Iguana will be announced at a later date.