Lucy Thurber's World Premiere Play Transfers Receives Extension Off-Broadway
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 25, 2018
Ato Blankson-Wood & Juan Castano in "Transfers"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

The world premiere production of Transfers, written by Obie winner Lucy Thurber and directed by Jackson Gay, has been extended by off-Broadway's MCC Theater. Originally slated for a limited engagement through May 13, the new play will now end its run on May 20. Juan Castano and Ato Blankson-Wood star.

In Transfers, Cristofer (Castano) and Clarence (Blankson-Wood) are two gifted students from the South Bronx. After two years at a local community college being coached by faculty members, the young men are competing for a life-changing scholarship at an elite northeast university. During a campus visit, the young men are unexpectedly confronted with their shared past while trying to break through a system that seems designed to keep them on the outside.

The cast also features Samantha Soule (Godless), Leon Addison Brown (Misery) and Glenn Davis (The Christians). The creative team for Transfers includes scenic design by Tony winner Donyale Werle, costume design by Jessica Ford, lighting design by Obie winner Russell H. Champa and sound design by Broken Chord.

The world premiere of Lucy Thurber's drama.
