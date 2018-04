The revival of George Bernard Shaw's Saint Joan opened on Broadway April 25 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. The Daniel Sullivan-helmed production, which stars Condola Rashad in the storied role of Joan of Arc, brought out entertainers like her mother Phylicia Rashad, her aunt Debbie Allen as well as Chuck Cooper, George Faison and more on opening night. Check out photos from the star-studded red carpet and curtain call in the gallery below.