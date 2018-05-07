Broadway BUZZ

Glee Alum & Supergirl Star Melissa Benoist to Join Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 7, 2018
Melissa Benoist
(Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Former Glee star and current Supergirl lead Melissa Benoist is heading to the Great White Way! The talented actress and singer will make her Broadway debut portraying Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Benoist will begin performances in the hit show on June 7 for a limited run through August 4, succeeding longtime star Chilina Kennedy, who will take a leave from the production on June 6 and return to the musical following Benoist's run.

"The stage has always felt like home to me," said Benoist in a statement. "The fact that I will be joining the amazingly talented Beautiful family for my Broadway debut is wish fulfillment at its finest. Carole's music was a mainstay in my household growing up, like it was for so many people. It will be an honor and a pleasure to sing her music and portray her inspiring resilience to audiences every night."

Benoist first won the hearts of theater nerds as Marley Rose on Fox's Glee. Her other screen credits include Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Freedom Fighters: The Ray, Waco and her current gig in the title role of The CW's Supergirl.

The cast of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical also includes Evan Todd as Gerry Goffin, Jessica Keenan Wynn as Cynthia Weil, Ben Jacoby as Barry Mann, Liz Larsen as Genie Klein and Paul Anthony Stewart as Don Kirshner. Beautiful features a book by Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni and choreography by Josh Prince.

