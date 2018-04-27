Broadway BUZZ

Tickets Are Now on Sale for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Now On Sale
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 27, 2018
Jamie Parker in "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"
(Photo: Manuel Harlan)

Tickets are now on sale on Broadway.com for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the acclaimed Broadway transfer of the West End hit, running at the Lyric Theatre. Directed by Tony winner John Tiffany, the two-part play celebrated an official opening night on April 22.

Written by Jack Thorne and based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Tiffany and Thorne, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child follows Harry as he grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs. His youngest son, Albus, must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted.

Seven stars of the original West End cast reprise their roles on Broadway: Jamie Parker as Harry Potter, Noma Dumezweni as Hermione Granger, Paul Thornley as Ron Weasley, Poppy Miller as Ginny Potter, Sam Clemmett as Albus Potter, Alex Price as Draco Malfoy and Anthony Boyle as Scorpius Malfoy.

Also appearing in the Broadway production are David Abeles, Brian Abraham, Shirine Babb, Jess Barbagallo, Stephen Bradbury, Lauren Nicole Cipoletti, Joshua De Jesus, Jessie Fisher, Richard Gallagher, Susan Heyward, Geraldine Hughes, Edward James Hyland, Byron Jennings, Katie Kreisler, Joey LaBrasca, Andrew Long, Kathryn Meisle, Angela Reed, Dave Register, Adeola Role, James Romney, Malika Samuel, Alanna Saunders, David St. Louis, Stuart Ward, Madeline Weinstein, Alex Weisman and Benjamin Wheelwright.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features scenic design by Christine Jones, costume design by Katrina Lindsay, lighting design by Neil Austin and sound design by Gareth Fry.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

The eighth story in the Harry Potter series arrives on Broadway!
