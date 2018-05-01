Broadway BUZZ

Bruce Springsteen
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Bruce Springsteen to Win Special Tony Award for Hit Show Springsteen on Broadway
News
by Broadway.com Staff • May 1, 2018

The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing have announced that music legend Bruce Springsteen will be honored with a special Tony Award at the 2018 ceremony at Radio City Music Hall. Springsteen will be hat-tipped for the success of his sell-out concert engagement, Springsteen on Broadway, which was recently extended through December at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

Springsteen's recording career spans over 40 years, beginning with 1973's "Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ." Among his many additional accolades, he has garnered 20 Grammys, an Oscar, an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a Kennedy Center Honor.

The 2018 Tony Awards ceremony, hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, will be held at Radio City Music Hall on June 10; the Tonys will air live on CBS. Nominations for competitive categories will be announced by Leslie Odom Jr. and Katharine McPhee on May 1.

