Skip Navigation
Shows
Buzz
Video
Groups
Gift Cards
Tickets by Date
Search
Cancel
Home
Shows
Buzz
Video
Tickets by Date
Groups
Gift Certificates
Apps
Broadway BUZZ
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
The Broadway.com Show
: Jimmy Buffett Talks Bringing His Tunes to Broadway in
Escape to Margaritaville
The Broadway.com Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 30, 2018
Escape to Margaritaville
music man Jimmy Buffett is just a Broadway baby!
Watch the Video
Escape to Margaritaville
A new musical featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments
Trending Now
Children of a Lesser God
Star Lauren Ridloff on Early Life Lessons & Seeing Eye to Eye with Co-Star Joshua Jackson
You Pick the Nominees! Choose Your Favorites for the 2018 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
Who Will Get Nominated? Predictions for the 2018 Tony Award Nominations
Final 2018 Tonys Eligibility Rulings:
Mean Girls
Rivals Will Go Head to Head,
Cursed Child
Score Is Ineligible & More
Season Premiere! Taylor Trensch Mimics Kerri Strug, Cranks Ben Platt and More on
Side by Side by Susan Blackwell
Stay Connected
Get Broadway News
Sign Up for Our Newsletter
Select your language
English
Toggle Dropdown
English
Español
Português (Brasil)
English
Español
Português (Brasil)
Popular Shows
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Hamilton
The Lion King
Wicked
Frozen
The Phantom of the Opera
Dear Evan Hansen
The Book of Mormon
Aladdin
Mean Girls
Chicago
School of Rock - The Musical
All Shows
Broadway Buzz
All Broadway Buzz
Features
Photos
Videos
What We Offer
Browse Shows
Tickets by Date
Group Tickets
Gift Cards
Newsletters
Home
Browse Shows
Tickets by Date
Broadway Buzz
Group Tickets
Gift Cards
Information
About Us
Privacy Policy
FAQ
Contact Us
Website Terms and Conditions
Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit
More
Apps
Merch Store
Mobile Website
© 2018 BROADWAY.COM
1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers