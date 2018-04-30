Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

The Broadway.com Show: Jimmy Buffett Talks Bringing His Tunes to Broadway in Escape to Margaritaville
The Broadway.com Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 30, 2018

Escape to Margaritaville music man Jimmy Buffett is just a Broadway baby!

Watch the Video

Escape to Margaritaville

A new musical featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Children of a Lesser God Star Lauren Ridloff on Early Life Lessons & Seeing Eye to Eye with Co-Star Joshua Jackson
  2. You Pick the Nominees! Choose Your Favorites for the 2018 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  3. Who Will Get Nominated? Predictions for the 2018 Tony Award Nominations
  4. Final 2018 Tonys Eligibility Rulings: Mean Girls Rivals Will Go Head to Head, Cursed Child Score Is Ineligible & More
  5. Season Premiere! Taylor Trensch Mimics Kerri Strug, Cranks Ben Platt and More on Side by Side by Susan Blackwell

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen The Book of Mormon Aladdin Mean Girls Chicago School of Rock - The Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers