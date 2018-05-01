Broadway BUZZ

The Broadway.com Show: J.K. Rowling & More Make Magic on Opening Night of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
The Broadway.com Show
by Broadway.com Staff • May 1, 2018

Re-live Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's epic Broadway opening!

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

The eighth story in the Harry Potter series arrives on Broadway!
