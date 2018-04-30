Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Ariana DeBose with the cast of "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Broadway Grosses: Summer: the Donna Summer Musical Works Hard for the Money, Surpasses One Million Dollars
The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 30, 2018

Broadway served up a crowd-pleasing bio-show when Summer: the Donna Summer Musical celebrated a glittering opening night at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre last week. The tuner following the rise and fall of the Queen of Disco—portrayed by superstar actresses LaChanze, Ariana DeBose and Storm Lever—is now on its way to megahit status. The show reached its first box-office milestone over the past week, taking in $1,055,612.10 in sales, a jump of $92,695 from the prior week. Now couldn't be a better time to snatch up tickets to the musical that is quickly becoming Broadway's newest success.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending April 29:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,823,279.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,134,280.00)
3. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($1,886,079.00)
4. Dear Evan Hansen ($1,694,047.04)
5. Frozen ($1,684,279.50)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Once On This Island ($433,993.10)
4. Children of a Lesser God ($335,474.00)
3. The Play That Goes Wrong ($309,854.62)
2. Travesties ($263,664.10)
1. Saint Joan ($194,318.50)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.42%)
2. Come From Away (101.82%)
3. Hamilton (101.59%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen  (101.49%)
5. Mean Girls (100.70%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Children of a Lesser God (73.85%)
4. School of Rock (73.25%)
3. The Play That Goes Wrong (68.41%)
2. SpongeBob SquarePants (65.12%)
1. Escape to Margaritaville (55.37%)

*Number based on four performances
Source: The Broadway League

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

A new musical telling the story of the legendary Donna Summer.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. You Pick the Nominees! Choose Your Favorites for the 2018 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  2. Who Will Get Nominated? Predictions for the 2018 Tony Award Nominations
  3. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Broadway Debuts That Deserve 2018 Tony Awards Recognition
  4. Let It Go! Release Date Set for Frozen Cast Recording
  5. Season Premiere! Taylor Trensch Mimics Kerri Strug, Cranks Ben Platt and More on Side by Side by Susan Blackwell

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen The Book of Mormon Aladdin Mean Girls Chicago School of Rock - The Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers