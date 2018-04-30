Broadway Grosses: Summer: the Donna Summer Musical Works Hard for the Money, Surpasses One Million Dollars

Broadway served up a crowd-pleasing bio-show when Summer: the Donna Summer Musical celebrated a glittering opening night at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre last week. The tuner following the rise and fall of the Queen of Disco—portrayed by superstar actresses LaChanze, Ariana DeBose and Storm Lever—is now on its way to megahit status. The show reached its first box-office milestone over the past week, taking in $1,055,612.10 in sales, a jump of $92,695 from the prior week. Now couldn't be a better time to snatch up tickets to the musical that is quickly becoming Broadway's newest success.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending April 29:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,823,279.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,134,280.00)
3. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($1,886,079.00)
4. Dear Evan Hansen ($1,694,047.04)
5. Frozen ($1,684,279.50)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Once On This Island ($433,993.10)
4. Children of a Lesser God ($335,474.00)
3. The Play That Goes Wrong ($309,854.62)
2. Travesties ($263,664.10)
1. Saint Joan ($194,318.50)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.42%)
2. Come From Away (101.82%)
3. Hamilton (101.59%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.49%)
5. Mean Girls (100.70%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Children of a Lesser God (73.85%)
4. School of Rock (73.25%)
3. The Play That Goes Wrong (68.41%)
2. SpongeBob SquarePants (65.12%)
1. Escape to Margaritaville (55.37%)
*Number based on four performances
Source: The Broadway League
