2018 Regional Theatre Tony Award Goes to Off-Off-Broadway's La MaMa E.T.C.

The Tony Awards administration committee has announced that off-off-Broadway company La MaMa E.T.C. (Experimental Theatre Club) has been named the recipient of the 2018 Regional Theatre Tony Award. The honor is accompanied by a grant of $25,000.



"La MaMA E.T.C. is a staple of the New York theater scene," said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, and Heather Hitchens, president of the American Theatre Wing, in a joint statement. "It is an exciting space where artists can grow, create and push boundaries, and we are thrilled to be able to honor them this year."



La MaMa E.T.C. is one of the original theaters that gave birth to the off-off-Broadway movement in the 1960s under the leadership of founder and artistic director, Ellen Stewart. Since its inception, La MaMa has embodied the celebration of diversity and art by supporting more than 150,000 artists from over 70 countries. Acclaimed artists such as Sam Shepard, Diane Lane, Lanford Wilson, Elizabeth Swados, Phillip Glass, Julie Taymor, Robert Wilson, Harvey Fierstein, Adrienne Kennedy and David and Amy Sedaris began their careers at La MaMa.



Today, La MaMa E.T.C. continues to celebrate diversity and encourage artists to take risks, creating new theater forms that transcend boundaries of language, race and culture. The theater presents more than 70 productions a year and houses four separate theaters, an art gallery, a dorm for traveling artists and an extensive archive catalog. La MaMa has expanded to become a global organization with partners around the world.



The American Theatre Wing's 72nd Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, will air on CBS June 10 at 8:00pm ET live from Radio City Music Hall. Nominations for competitive categories will be announced by Leslie Odom Jr. and Katharine McPhee on May 1.