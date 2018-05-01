Dance Break! Once On This Island's Hailey Kilgore, Mean Girls' Casey Nicholaw & More Celebrate Chita Rivera Award Noms

A five, six, seven, eight! The nominees' reception for the Chita Rivera Awards took place on April 30 at Times Square's Bond 45. The awards honor the best in dance during the 2017-2018 theater and film seasons. The hot hoofers of Once On This Island, Mean Girls, SpongeBob SquarePants and more were in attendance. As previously announced, the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards will be presented on May 20 at 7:30pm at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. Peek the full list of nominees here, and check out the gallery!