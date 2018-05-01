Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Dance Break! Once On This Island's Hailey Kilgore, Mean Girls' Casey Nicholaw & More Celebrate Chita Rivera Award Noms
Photos
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 1, 2018
Hailey Kilgore, Jai'Len Christine Li Josey & Kenita R. Miller
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

A five, six, seven, eight! The nominees' reception for the Chita Rivera Awards took place on April 30 at Times Square's Bond 45. The awards honor the best in dance during the 2017-2018 theater and film seasons. The hot hoofers of Once On This Island, Mean Girls, SpongeBob SquarePants and more were in attendance. As previously announced, the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards will be presented on May 20 at 7:30pm at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. Peek the full list of nominees here, and check out the gallery!

View Photo Gallery
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Mean Girls & SpongeBob SquarePants Lead 2018 Tony Award Nominations
  2. You Pick the Nominees! Choose Your Favorites for the 2018 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  3. Tony Awards Poll: Which 2018 Snub Has You Most Stunned?
  4. The Boys in the Band, Mean Girls Cast Album & More May Save the Date Picks
  5. Season Premiere! Taylor Trensch Mimics Kerri Strug, Cranks Ben Platt and More on Side by Side by Susan Blackwell

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen The Book of Mormon Aladdin Mean Girls Chicago School of Rock - The Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers