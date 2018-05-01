The Band's Visit Cast Celebrates 11 Tony Noms with Stirring Performance of 'Answer Me' on Today

The company of The Band's Visit was greeted this morning with 11 Tony Award nominations, including nods for leads Tony Shalhoub and Katrina Lenk, and a nomination for the top prize of Best Musical. The cast paid a visit to Today to ring in the special day and offer up a sample from David Yazbek's newly Tony-nominated score. Watch Shalhoub, Lenk and featured star Adam Kantor delivering the moving eleven-o'clock number "Answer Me" below and make your way to the Barrymore Theatre soon to experience The Band's Visit live.

