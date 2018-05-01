Peter Dinklage to Take on Title Role in New Cyrano Musical at Goodspeed

Emmy winner and stage veteran Peter Dinklage has been announced to star in a new musical adaptation of the Edmond Rostand classic Cyrano de Bergerac, set to appear at Goodspeed Musicals' Terris Theatre in Chester, Connecticut. Haley Bennett (The Girl on the Train) will co-star as Roxane in the production scheduled to run from August 3-September 2. Goodspeed's Cyrano has been adapted and will be directed by Erica Schmidt.



Goodspeed's new take on Cyrano—a legendary romance about a proud and impassioned poet who ghostwrites love letters to his true love—features music by Aaron and Bryce Dessner of the rock band The National, and lyrics by Matt Berninger of The National along with Carin Besser.



Dinklage's stage credits include off-Broadway performances in Cinderella, Evolution, Richard III, An Oak Tree, A Month in the Country and Things We Want. He is a Golden Globe and two-time Emmy winner for Game of Thrones.



A sung version of Rostand's Cyrano is not unheard of. A 1973 Broadway adaptation featured music by Michael J. Lewis and lyrics by Anthony Burgess, winning Christopher Plummer a Tony Award for his turn in the title role. A 1994 Cyrano musical featured a score by Ad Van Dijk and Koen Van Dijk, with Bill Van Dijk playing Cyrano.



Additional casting for Goodspeed's Cyrano musical will be announced at a later date.