Whoopi Goldberg, Kerry Washington and More Celebrate Opening Night of The Whoopi Monologues

Kara Young, Dominique Fishback, Kecia Lewis, Kerry Washington and Danielle Pinnock
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
The Whoopi Monologues opened on July 13 at Lincoln Center Theater’s Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater, reimagining Whoopi Goldberg’s 1984 one-woman show as an ensemble piece. The cast, which features Kerry Washington, Kara Young, Dominique Fishback, Kecia Lewis and Danielle Pinnock, assembled on opening night to serve red carpet glam. Cedric The Entertainer, Don Cheadle, Angela Bassett, Ana Navarro and Goldberg herself also turned up in their finery. Scroll down for some hot shots of the stars in attendance and check out the full gallery below!