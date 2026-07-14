Whoopi Goldberg, Kerry Washington and More Celebrate Opening Night of The Whoopi Monologues

The Whoopi Monologues opened on July 13 at Lincoln Center Theater’s Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater, reimagining Whoopi Goldberg’s 1984 one-woman show as an ensemble piece. The cast, which features Kerry Washington, Kara Young, Dominique Fishback, Kecia Lewis and Danielle Pinnock, assembled on opening night to serve red carpet glam. Cedric The Entertainer, Don Cheadle, Angela Bassett, Ana Navarro and Goldberg herself also turned up in their finery. Scroll down for some hot shots of the stars in attendance and check out the full gallery below!

Whoopi Goldberg hits the red carpet on the opening night of her reimagined theater piece The Whoopi Monologues. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

The Whoopi Monologues director Whitney White celebrates the production’s opening night. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Angela Bassett, who worked with Whoopi Goldberg on How Stella Got Her Groove Back, celebrates the star's work at the opening of The Whoopi Monologues. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Whoopi Goldberg's Kingdom Come scene partner and Joe Turner's Come and Gone star Cedric The Entertainer attends opening night of The Whoopi Monologues. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Don Cheadle and his wife, Bridgid Coulter, step out to support his former Proof co-star Kara Young on opening night of The Whoopi Monologues. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Ana Navarro shows up for her The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg on opening night of The Whoopi Monologues. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Whitney White, Kai Heath, Pavar Snipe, Denise Manning, Kara Young, Kerry Washington, Dominique Fishback, Kecia Lewis and Danielle Pinnock celebrate opening night of their production, The Whoopi Monologues. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)



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