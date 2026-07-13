A-B-C, Easy as 1-2-3: MJ by the Numbers

2024’s “Little Michael” Eric Williams wearing the numbered shirt backstage (Photo: Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

We're spotlighting Broadway's blockbusters this summer, and with Michael becoming a certified box office hit, it only makes sense to highlight the film’s Broadway predecessor, MJ. Following the life of the famed “King of Pop,” Michael Jackson, MJ takes audiences through the beginning of his career to the days leading up to his Dangerous World Tour, all while featuring his impressive catalogue of hits. The show officially opened on Broadway on February 1, 2022 and continues its Tony Award-winning run at the Neil Simon Theatre. Read on for a breakdown of MJ by the numbers, from the other Jackson 5, to how much water is used to fill up a certain prop.

Jackson was born on August 28, 1958. In MJ, the actor playing Little Michael sports a shirt with the number 58, signifying the singer’s birth year.

Jackson joined his family band, the Jackson Brothers, in 1964 with his brother Marlon. His siblings Jackie, Tito and Jermaine were the original members. In MJ, nine members of the Jackson family are depicted: parents Joe and Katherine Jackson, Michael, Tito, Randy, Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon and La Toya.

Jackson siblings Jackie, Michael, Tito, Marlon, Janet, Randy, La Toya and Rebbie in 1977's “The Jacksons” variety show (Photo: c/o CBS Television)

To detail the time period in which Michael Jackson was in The Jackson 5, the show employs a medley to cover the historic hits of the family group. John Edwards, currently playing Jackie Jackson on Broadway, has to navigate telling the story authentically, while jumping from costume to costume. “I go through three looks in The Jackson 5 medley that happen in a matter of eight seconds,” he says. From head to toe, his fastest costume change comes in “Blame It on the Boogie/Dancing Machine,” having 60 seconds to change into costume designer Paul Tazewell’s iconic purple jumpsuit.

MJ has played in 89 cities across touring and international companies. On tour, MJ has played in 82 cities. The Australian production has traveled to four cities across the continent. The New York City, London and Hamburg productions complete the list. Between the United States, Canada, England, Germany and Australia, MJ has played across five countries.

MJ won four competitive Tony Awards in 2022: Best Actor in a Musical for Myles Frost as MJ; Best Choreography for Christopher Wheeldon; Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Natasha Katz) and Best Sound Design of a Musical (Gareth Owen).

At the start of the show, there are eight people in the theater who play the role of Michael Jackson at different stages throughout his life.

Twenty-five people have played the title role of MJ across companies, including covers. Excluding understudies, eight people have played the role full-time, with six more covering the track as alternates.

Matte Martinez is the current MJ in Broadway's “MJ The Musical” (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Each night, the actor playing MJ fires a water pistol between three and five times. 1.5 ounces of water are loaded into the gun per show, which means that approximately 21 gallons of water have been used throughout the Broadway run.

Across the Broadway company, five cast members have experience touring with musicians. Fun fact: Current MJ Matte Martinez performed with Kidz Bop!

In the past year, 13 new company members have joined MJ.

Brion Marquis Watson is making his Broadway debut in MJ as Marlon Jackson after performing in the musical’s first national tour. He had the privilege of learning the show’s intense choreography in a group, rather than with the “music and the mirror” as the case so often is. “The show itself is difficult in one way or another but nothing beats learning ‘They Don’t Care About Us’ in real time,” says Watson. “It took us about three or four days to piece the whole thing together. I would be lying if I said that the process of learning this piece didn’t make me question my ability to retain choreography. It also doesn’t help that the entire cast, with the exception of one person, is involved in this number. ‘TDCAU’ has to be the best form of organized chaos that I’ve had the luxury of performing. I would like to report that we finally figured it out and I lived to see another day of employment.”

Since beginning performances in December 2021, MJ has played to over 2 million patrons on Broadway and more than 6 million audience members globally.

As of July 5, 2026, the Broadway company has played to an audience of over 2,428,668 people.

As of July 12, 2026, MJ has completed 1,855 performances on Broadway.

Dasia Amos and Sarah Sigman warming up backstage (Photo: Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Dasia Alonna Amos, assistant dance captain and swing at MJ has been performing with the company since 2023. That's a lot of dancing! Here are Amos' three must-dos for a post-show cool down: First: "Rolling out! This is so crucial! This helps my muscles release a little bit from all the low, grounded movement it just experienced. It also reduces inflammation and helps reduce soreness for the next day of shows." Secondly, "Hydrating is so important! We lose a lot of fluids throughout the show, so it’s good to bring back some of that into our bodies after dancing and singing for two-and-a-half hours." Finally: "This one is my favorite—winding down with friends. This one isn’t as crucial for the body, but it is so filling for my spirit! I genuinely enjoy the family and friendships I have been able to build during my time here and I realized that having moments with them that are separate from the show itself helps me pull up and show up better for the shows to come."

Forty songs are included in the show, though some are short samples. “Thriller” is performed twice, not to be confused with a reprise.

Jackson is currently the fifth-most-streamed artist on Spotify, beaten only by Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and Rihanna. One could deduce this spike in popularity from the biopic, Michael, which has grossed over $991,577,519 globally.

Michael Jackson performing in Monza, Italy as part of his Dangerous World Tour (Photo: Daniele Dalledonne)

Michael Jackson popularized the moonwalk in 1983. In Stanley Donen's 1974 film version of The Little Prince, Bob Fosse incorporated a dance move resembling the moonwalk into the musical number “Snake in the Grass.” Fosse is mentioned as one of Jackson’s many inspirations in the musical, along with 16 others: James Brown & The Famous Flames, The Isley Brothers, Jackie Wilson, Fred Astaire, The Nicholas Brothers, Stevie Wonder, Claude Debussy, Diana Ross, Aaron Copland, The Bee Gees, Frank Sinatra, Marvin Gaye, Janet Jackson, Babatunde Olatunji and Teddy Riley.

It has been 34 years since Jackson’s Dangerous World Tour began on June 27, 1992. Across four continents and 15 months, the tour ran for 69 total performances, ending its run on November 11, 1993.

The Dangerous World tour grossed over $100 million between 1992 and 1993.

Want to see the songs you’ve been streaming performed in front of you? Moonwalk to the Neil Simon, where the King of Pop is continuing his reign on Broadway. Stay tuned for more features as we spotlight MJ throughout the week.

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