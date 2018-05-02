Broadway BUZZ

Jake Gyllenhaal to Star as Leonard Bernstein in New Bio-Film The American
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 2, 2018
Jake Gyllenhaal
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Broadway alum and Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal has signed on to star as Tony-winning music legend Leonard Bernstein in the new bio-flick The American, according to Deadline. Gyllenhaal will serve as co-producer on the movie based on Humphrey Burton's biography Leonard Bernstein. The film will be directed by Emmy winner Cary Fukunaga (True Detective).

"Like many people, Leonard Bernstein found his way into my life and heart through West Side Story when I was a kid," said Gyllenhaal in a statement. "But as I got older and started to learn about the scope of his work, I began to understand the extent of his unparalleled contribution and the debt of gratitude modern American culture owes him. As a man, Bernstein was a fascinating figure—full of genius and contradiction—and it will be an incredible honor to tell his story with a talent and friend like Cary."

Among Bernstein's many achievements was a 1953 Tony Award win for his music to the Tony-winning musical Wonderful Town. His other scores include Candide, West Side Story, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, On the Town, The Cradle Will Rock and Peter Pan. Bernstein's numerous Hollywood honors include an Oscar nomination, two Grammy noms and seven Emmy Award wins.

Gyllenhaal has been seen on Broadway in Sunday in the Park with George and Constellations. He earned Lucille Lortel and Drama League Award nominations for his off-Broadway debut in If There Is I Haven't Found It Yet. His extensive list of screen credits includes an Oscar-nominated turn in Brokeback Mountain and Golden Globe-nommed performances in Love & Other Drugs and Nightcrawler.

The American is co-produced by Gyllenhaal's longtime film collaborator and Sunday in the Park with George producer Riva Marker. A production timeline for the film will be set at a later date.

