Audiences Will 'Work' with Favorite Colleagues in New Immersive Show The Office! A Musical Parody

On the heels of their hit tuner Friends! The Musical Parody, writers Bob and Tobly McSmith are bringing a new audience-collaborative show to off-Broadway's Theater Center. The Office! A Musical Parody, based on the Emmy-winning comedy series, will open this September.



The show highlights a typical day at Scranton's third-largest paper company, Dunder Mifflin. For no logical reason, a documentary crew begins filming the lives of the employees in an immersive parody experience in which audiences "work" with all their favorite officemates.



The Office! A Musical Parody features an original score by Assaf Gleizner, including songs titled "Scranton: The Electric City," "Why Is There a Camera Crew?," "Welcome to Diversity Day," "That’s What She Said!," "Did I Stutter?" and more. Casting and an exact first-performance date will be announced at a later time.