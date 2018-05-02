Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

A scene from TV's "The Office"
(Photo: NBC)
Audiences Will 'Work' with Favorite Colleagues in New Immersive Show The Office! A Musical Parody
News
by Broadway.com Staff • May 2, 2018

On the heels of their hit tuner Friends! The Musical Parody, writers Bob and Tobly McSmith are bringing a new audience-collaborative show to off-Broadway's Theater Center. The Office! A Musical Parody, based on the Emmy-winning comedy series, will open this September.

The show highlights a typical day at Scranton's third-largest paper company, Dunder Mifflin. For no logical reason, a documentary crew begins filming the lives of the employees in an immersive parody experience in which audiences "work" with all their favorite officemates.

The Office! A Musical Parody features an original score by Assaf Gleizner, including songs titled "Scranton: The Electric City," "Why Is There a Camera Crew?," "Welcome to Diversity Day," "That’s What She Said!," "Did I Stutter?" and more. Casting and an exact first-performance date will be announced at a later time.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Mean Girls & SpongeBob SquarePants Lead 2018 Tony Award Nominations
  2. You Pick the Nominees! Choose Your Favorites for the 2018 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  3. The Results Are In! These 2018 Tony Snubs Upset Fans the Most
  4. The Boys in the Band, Mean Girls Cast Album & More May Save the Date Picks
  5. Full Casting Announced for Idina Menzel-Led World Premiere Skintight

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen The Book of Mormon Aladdin Mean Girls Chicago School of Rock - The Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers