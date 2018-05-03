Broadway BUZZ

School's In! Full Casting Announced for Broadway's New Musical Comedy The Prom
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 3, 2018
Brooks Ashmanskas, Angie Schworer, Josh Lamon, Christopher Sieber & Beth Leavel in "The Prom" at the Alliance Theatre
(Photo: Greg Mooney)

Casting is complete for The Prom, a brand-new musical setting up shop at the Cort Theatre this fall. The tuner will begin Broadway previews on October 21 with an official opening slated for November 15.

The musical's newly announced ensemble will include David Josefsberg (Waitress), Mary Antonini (Jesus Christ Superstar), Josh Franklin (Anything Goes), Teddy Toye (Lysistrata Jones), Kate Marilley (My Fair Lady) and Drew Redington (Holiday Inn), along with the Broadway debuts of Gabi Campo, Jerusha Cavazos, Shelby Finnie, Fernell Hogan, Joomin Hwang, Sheldon Henry, Becca Lee, Wayne Mackins, Anthony Norman, Jack Sippel, Kalyn West and Brittany Zeinstra.

They join the previously announced Tony winner Beth Leavel, Tony nominees Brooks Ashmanskas and Christopher Sieber, Caitlin Kinnunen, Angie Schworer, Courtenay Collins, Josh Lamon, Michael Potts and Isabelle McCalla.

In The Prom, when Broadway’s brassiest stars get word that a student is unceremoniously sidelined from a small-town Indiana prom—and that the press is involved—they gear up to save the day. Featuring a book by Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin, music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Beguelin, The Prom is based on an original concept by Jack Viertel. Casey Nicholaw is the musical's director and choreographer.

The Prom will feature scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth and Matthew Pachtman, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Brian Ronan, orchestrations by Larry Hochman and music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell.

The Prom

A new musical that proves that standing up for yourself can make you the star you were always meant to be.
