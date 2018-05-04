Tony Nom Taylor Louderman on Missed Waxing Appointments, Christmas with a Cow and How Mean Girls Makes Her Feel 'Beyonce Fierce'

Taylor Louderman isn’t just living her dream by playing Regina George in Mean Girls—she’s also one of Broadway’s newly-minted 2018 Tony Award nominees! Get to know more about this onstage and offstage stunner, from farmgirl childhood to current Beyonce-level gig, on the latest episode of Side by Side by Susan Blackwell. Sit back and giggle with Louderman and Blackwell as they dig into a healthy breakfast at Broken Coconut in Manhattan’s East Village.

Here are some must-see highlights:

She snaps into character as needed.

She's a pretty girl. With a lazy eye.

She has the cutest laugh on Broadway.

No, seriously.

Everyone has Ashley Park's phone number.

Cheerleader Down: Now screening at the Lincoln Center Library of the Performing Arts.

OMG! She's in Mean Girls!

Watch the whole episode below!