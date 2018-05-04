Broadway BUZZ

Susan Blackwell and Taylor Louderman on "Side by Side by Susan Blackwell"
Tony Nom Taylor Louderman on Missed Waxing Appointments, Christmas with a Cow and How Mean Girls Makes Her Feel 'Beyonce Fierce'
Features
by Broadway.com Staff • May 4, 2018

Taylor Louderman isn’t just living her dream by playing Regina George in Mean Girls—she’s also one of Broadway’s newly-minted 2018 Tony Award nominees! Get to know more about this onstage and offstage stunner, from farmgirl childhood to current Beyonce-level gig, on the latest episode of Side by Side by Susan Blackwell. Sit back and giggle with Louderman and Blackwell as they dig into a healthy breakfast at Broken Coconut in Manhattan’s East Village.

Here are some must-see highlights:

She snaps into character as needed.

She's a pretty girl. With a lazy eye.

She has the cutest laugh on Broadway.

No, seriously.

Everyone has Ashley Park's phone number.

Cheerleader Down: Now screening at the Lincoln Center Library of the Performing Arts.

OMG! She's in Mean Girls!

Watch the whole episode below!

 

Mean Girls

Tina Fey’s fetch movie is, like, now on Broadway.
