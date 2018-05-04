Illusionist Vitaly Beckman to Play Off-Broadway Engagement at Westside Theatre

Renowned illusionist Vitaly Beckman will make his first off-Broadway appearance this summer with the solo magic show Vitaly: An Evening of Wonders. The production will play the Westside Theatre beginning on June 13 with an opening night scheduled for June 21.



"I've heard that it takes a lot to shock and astonish New Yorkers, but I think I may have a few surprises in store," Vitaly said. "I'm thrilled to make my off-Broadway debut, and I look forward to a summer of magic in this magical city."



Among Vitaly's most known illusions are the ability to make paintings come alive and still photographs turn into mini-movies. Vitaly has played sold-out engagements in Las Vegas, Seattle, Detroit, Toronto, Vancouver, Tel Aviv and Puerto Montt, Chile.



Vitaly: An Evening of Wonders will play a limited engagement through September 30.



