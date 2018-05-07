SpongeBob SquarePants, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, My Fair Lady & More Win 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards! Topping the list is the two-part play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child with six wins. Following just behind is the Broadway revival of My Fair Lady with five wins and the new Broadway musical SpongeBob SquarePants with four. The revivals of Angels in America and Carousel won three Outer Critics Circle Awards each.
Jenn Colella, Jim Dale, Christine Ebersole and Martha Plimpton will serve as gala award presenters at the 68th Annual Outer Critics Circle Awards ceremony at Sardi's on May 24 at 3:00pm.
Please note: The off-Broadway production of The Band's Visit was nominated for and received multiple awards from the Outer Critics Circle last season and therefore was not considered again for its Broadway run.
Find the full list of 2018 Outer Critics Circle Award winners below, in bold and preceded by an asterisk.
OUTSTANDING NEW BROADWAY PLAY
The Children
Farinelli and the King
*Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Junk
OUTSTANDING NEW BROADWAY MUSICAL
Escape to Margaritaville
Frozen
Mean Girls
Prince of Broadway
*SpongeBob SquarePants
OUTSTANDING NEW OFF-BROADWAY PLAY
*Admissions
Cost of Living
Hangmen
The Low Road
Mlima’s Tale
OUTSTANDING NEW OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL
Cruel Intentions
*Desperate Measures
Jerry Springer — The Opera
Miss You Like Hell
Woody Sez
OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY (Broadway or Off-Broadway)
*Angels in America
Jesus Hopped the ‘A’ Train
Lobby Hero
Three Tall Women
Travesties
OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL (Broadway or Off-Broadway)
Carousel
*My Fair Lady
Once On This Island
Pacific Overtures
OUTSTANDING BOOK OF A MUSICAL (Broadway or Off-Broadway)
*Tina Fey, Mean Girls
Quiara Alegría Hudes, Miss You Like Hell
Kyle Jarrow, SpongeBob SquarePants
Peter Kellogg, Desperate Measures
OUTSTANDING NEW SCORE (Broadway or Off-Broadway)
*SpongeBob SquarePants (Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros, the Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! at the Disco, Plain White T's, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley, They Might Be Giants, T.I., David Bowie and Tom Kitt)
Desperate Measures (David Friedman and Peter Kellogg)
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Imogen Heap)
Miss You Like Hell (Erin McKeown and Quiara Alegría Hudes)
Frozen (Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez)
OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A PLAY
Sean Carvajal, Jesus Hopped the ‘A’ Train
*Andrew Garfield, Angels in America
Tom Hollander, Travesties
Gregg Mozgala, Cost of Living
Michael Urie, The Government Inspector
OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A PLAY
MaameYaa Boafo, School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play
Jessica Hecht, Admissions
*Glenda Jackson, Three Tall Women
Lauren Ridloff, Children of a Lesser God
Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living
OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Harry Hadden-Paton, My Fair Lady
Joshua Henry, Carousel
David M. Lutken, Woody Sez
Conor Ryan, Desperate Measures
*Ethan Slater, SpongeBob SquarePants
OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
*Lauren Ambrose, My Fair Lady
Erika Henningsen, Mean Girls
Hailey Kilgore, Once On This Island
Taylor Louderman, Mean Girls
Patti Murin, Frozen
OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY
Anthony Boyle, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Johnny Flynn, Hangmen
*Nathan Lane, Angels in America
David Morse, The Iceman Cometh
Paul Sparks, At Home at the Zoo
OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Jamie Brewer, Amy and the Orphans
Denise Gough, Angels in America
Harriet Harris, The Low Road
*Laurie Metcalf, Three Tall Women
Mary Testa, The Government Inspector
OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
*Norbert Leo Butz, My Fair Lady
Alexander Gemignani, Carousel
Gavin Lee, SpongeBob SquarePants
Nick Wyman, Desperate Measures
Tony Yazbeck, Prince of Broadway
OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Kerry Butler, Mean Girls
*Lindsay Mendez, Carousel
Lauren Molina, Desperate Measures
Ashley Park, Mean Girls
Emily Skinner, Prince of Broadway
OUTSTANDING SOLO PERFORMANCE
*Billy Crudup, Harry Clarke
Eve Ensler, In the Body of the World
Alison Fraser, Squeamish
John Lithgow, Stories by Heart
Sharon Washington, Feeding the Dragon
OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR OF A PLAY
Jo Bonney, Cost of Living
Marianne Elliott, Angels in America
Patrick Marber,Travesties
Joe Mantello, Three Tall Women
*John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR OF A MUSICAL
Michael Arden, Once On This Island
Bill Castellino, Desperate Measures
*Tina Landau, SpongeBob SquarePants (tie)
Casey Nicholaw, Mean Girls
*Bartlett Sher, My Fair Lady (tie)
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHER
Camille A. Brown, Once On This Island
Christopher Gattelli, My Fair Lady
Christopher Gattelli, SpongeBob SquarePants
Steven Hoggett, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
*Justin Peck, Carousel
OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN (Play or Musical)
Miriam Buether, Three Tall Women
Myung Hee Cho, In the Body of the World
*Christine Jones, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Michael Yeargan, My Fair Lady
David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants
OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN (Play or Musical)
Katrina Lindsay, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Clint Ramos, Once On This Island
Paloma Young, Time and the Conways
David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants
*Catherine Zuber, My Fair Lady
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN (Play or Musical)
Kevin Adams, SpongeBob SquarePants
*Neil Austin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Paule Constable, Angels in America
Paul Russell, Farinelli and the King
Lap Chi Chu, Mlima’s Tale
OUTSTANDING PROJECTION DESIGN (Play or Musical)
Tim Reid, 1984
Finn Ross, Frozen
Finn Ross, In the Body of the World
Finn Ross and Adam Young, Mean Girls
*Finn Ross and Ash Woodward, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
OUTSTANDING SOUND DESIGN (Play or Musical)
*Gareth Fry, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Kate Marvin, [Porto]
Fitz Patton, Napoli, Brooklyn
Marc Salzberg, My Fair Lady
Darron L. West, Mlima’s Tale
OUTSTANDING ORCHESTRATIONS
Jason Robert Brown, Prince of Broadway
Tom Kitt, SpongeBob SquarePants
AnnMarie Milazzo and Michael Starobin, Once On This Island
*Jonathan Tunick, Carousel
Claire Van Kampen, Farinelli and the King
JOHN GASSNER AWARD (Presented for an American play, preferably by a new playwright)
Kate Benson, [Porto]
*Jocelyn Bioh, School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play
Lindsey Ferrentino, Amy and the Orphans
Meghan Kennedy, Napoli, Brooklyn
Dominique Morisseau, Pipeline
Tally for three or more wins:
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child—6
My Fair Lady—5
SpongeBob SquarePants—4
Angels in America—3
Carousel—3
The Outer Critics Circle is an association of members affiliated with more than 90 newspapers, magazines, websites, radio and television stations and theater publications in America and abroad.
